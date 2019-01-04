ST. LOUIS — It’s a day to be on alert – or if you’re in the news business, HIGH ALERT!

In a world where the term “fake news” gets thrown around a lot, the high holiday for fake news comes on April 1 – April Fools’ Day.

There have already been some attempts on social media today.

Tom Brady had his tongue firmly planted in his cheek when he sent the first tweet from his verified account, announcing his retirement. After 36 thousand likes and five thousand retweets, his second tweet was, ”Was this a bad joke?”

Then there are the fake accounts, throwing *stuff* out there to see if it catches unsuspecting eyes.

I saw one, no I won’t use the handle, but suffice it to say it combines names of two beat writers, claiming on good authority that Mizzou would be eligible for postseason football.

So this is the spirit of the season?

I can tell you that we sprung some pretty good ones for television, pre-social media.

There was the February that the Cardinals had all sorts of injury troubles on the pitching staff in spring training.

Mike Bush happened to notice slugger Jack Clark throwing off of one of the pitching mounds at the Cardinals’ old spring training complex in St. Petersburg. Always thinking, that Bush, he had the photographer snap off some video in anticipation of using it for April Fools’.

He did, claiming The Ripper was going to be moving to the pitching staff -- yes, a fair amount of unsuspecting viewers were fooled.

Then there was the time Kurt Warner helped us out, back when he “worked for us.”

He had a history of thumb and hand injuries, and a clever idea to play off of it was hatched. So Kurt came downtown and went to one of the grassy areas near our station; he tossed around a football while a photographer shot it. (Insider secret coming!!) Through the magic of television, the video we used at ten had Kurt throwing left-handed. It went over pretty well.

Probably our best April Fools’ concoction came with the help of longtime Blues’ G.M. Ron Caron.

This was back in 1991, when the Blues and Blackhawks fought down to the wire for not only the division title but the best record in the league. The Blues fell short (a line I could use to describe numerous things throughout their history, unfortunately), and with The Professor being an unabashed competitor, the ingredients were in place for merriment.

The premise: Caron was so disappointed at losing out to the hated Hawks that he was resigning. Even before the playoffs got underway? Yes.

Anyway, Mr. Caron played along with the joke to the hilt. He walked through the Blues offices carrying a box with his “belongings” in it and looking forlorn and ashamed. (Kudos, by the way, to a couple of the front office workers who added to the story with expressions of shock.)

The camera followed his walk to the elevators at the old Arena tower and he stepped in, ostensibly pressing the button to take him to the lobby and out of the building. As the doors came together, so did the payoff – a sign on one door said, “April” while the one on the other side said, “Fools.”

That one got a lot of response.

Ahh, those were the days.

NOTE: If the big breaking story like a Cardinals outfielder joining the pitching staff or a G.M. quitting is reported at the end of a sportscast, check your calendar. It just might be April 1.