Report: Brooks Koepka to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf series

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka will join Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson Dechambeau and Abraham Ancer on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series that has been plucking away at PGA Tour players has one of their biggest fish yet in four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, according to reports from Sky Sports and the The Telegraph.

Koepka is reportedly joining ahead of the second LIV Golf Invitational event next week at Pumpkin Ridge outside of Portland, Ore.

On Monday night, Twitter users noticed Koepka had removed references of the PGA Tour from his social media bios, as another big announcement from LIV Golf was expected soon.

The financial commitment to Koepka has not yet been released, but considering LIV Golf offered one-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau over $100 million to join the series, Koepka's pay day is expected to be very high.

Koepka, 32, won the U.S. Open twice and the PGA Championship twice between the best stretch of his career 2017-2019. Koepka also has eight wins all-time on the PGA Tour. Now, he will be suspended from the PGA Tour indefinitely with his reported decision to join the LIV Golf series.

Koepka was asked at a press conference before last weekend's U.S. Open about the LIV Golf series and his thoughts on the Saudi-backed rival tour numerous times.

"I’m here at the U.S. Open," Koepka told reporters last week. "I’m ready to play U.S. Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open. It’s one of my favorite events. I don’t know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”

There were signs that the LIV Golf series may be suitable for Koepka. By his own admission in the past, the golfer has said he cares much more about majors than regular Tour events. The LIV Golf series allows golfers to play in fewer events for much more money, with just 10 tournaments next year and 14 announced for 2023-2025. And, right now, those golfers can qualify for major tournaments.

Another sign that Brooks Koepka may be gone, his younger brother Chase Koepka was among the 48 players who competed in the inaugural LIV Golf event outside London earlier this month.

Brooks Koepka (world No. 19), joins Dustin Johnson (world No. 16), Phil Mickelson (world No. 88), Bryson DeChambeau (world no. 30), Patrick Reed (world No. 38), and now world No. 20 Abraham Ancer, who was also announced this week, as the biggest names who have left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.