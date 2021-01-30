Report: Cardinals trade for Nolan Arenado

The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal

ST. LOUIS — After an offseason of virtually no notable moves, the St. Louis Cardinals look to have pulled off the biggest move of the winter on Friday.

The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rumors of a potential deal had been circulating earlier this week.

Arenado is a five-time All-Star and eight-time gold glover with Colorado.

Rosenthal tweeted on Friday night that sources told The Athletic the deal is pending approval from both MLB and players' union.

ESPN's Jeff Passan also reported Arenado still needs to sign off on the deal, but it is expected to be finalized in the near future.

