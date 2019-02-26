Reports are circulating in Jupiter that the Cardinals have agreed to a minor league deal with switch-hitting veteran catcher Matt Wieters.

As of now, Yadier Molina is the only catcher on the team's 40-man roster.

Francisco Pena, who played in 58 games for the Cardinals in 2018, is also in spring camp on a minor league deal.

Top prospect Andrew Knizner, the number three ranked prospect in the organization by MLB.com, appears to be the 'heir-apparent' to Molina, but its unlikely the Cardinals will rush him into major league duty this season.

Wieters is a career .251 hitter with 135 home runs and and 185 doubles over ten 10 years with Baltimore and most recently, Washington.

Last year in 76 games with the Nationals, Wieters slashed .238/.330/.374.