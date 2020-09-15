Reports: MLB to forbid traditional alcohol-filled clubhouse celebrations in 2020

It looks like there will be no champagne in October for MLB teams this season...

ST. LOUIS — Signature October clinching celebrations could look quite a bit different during this pandemic-shortened baseball season of 2020.

According to a reports from the New York Post's Joel Sherman, and the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin, Major League Baseball is planning to forbid the traditional alcohol-filled clubhouse celebrations this October.

Sherman is reporting the league is planning to remove the alcohol from potential clinching celebrations, and will also plan to restrict other parts of parts of traditional celebrations due to the pandemic.

For example, Sherman reports the league is planning on asking players to celebrate on the field and put a mask on as soon as they are able to do so.

Clinching celebrations will be different (and dry). Players may have to quarantine at home. First round winners are headed to neutral sites + “bubble” hotels. MLB + union still have to agree on details and schedule. A #Rays Tales look at 2020 playoff plan: https://t.co/39Ffnx4EHZ — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 13, 2020

That means scenes like this one from the Cardinals' locker room following the team's win over Atlanta in the 2019 NLCS will likely be prohibited this October.