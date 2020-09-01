According to multiple reports, the Cardinals are adding a left-handed pitching prospect to their organization.

20-year-old Matthew Liberatore is heading to St. Louis. It's not yet known who the Cardinals are sending to Tampa Bay in return.

ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, saying the Rays had been looking at outfield help.

Liberatore was the 16th overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft, and is one of the top prospects in the Rays' organization.

Liberatore had a 3.10 ERA in 78.1 innings at single A last season.

