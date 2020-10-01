We now know who the Cardinals are sending to Tampa in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore.

Both Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic and Jeff Passan of ESPN are reporting the Cardinals are trading Jose Martinez, Randy Arozarena and a compensation pick to the Rays in exchange for Liberatore, a catching prospect and a compensation pick.

Liberatore is a 20-year-old former first round draft pick out of Arizona.

Jose Martinez has been with the Cardinals since 2016, hitting .298 as a first baseman, outfielder and pinch hitter.

RELATED: Reports: Cardinals deal for Rays prospect Liberatore

RELATED: MLB Network documentary to highlight '80s Cardinals

RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast: Blues kick off 2020 as best in the west, we like the XFL rules and what would we give up for Arenado

RELATED: Opinion: Nolan Arenado could be the missing piece to a Cardinals' championship season

RELATED: Commentary | The Yadier Molina Plan: How the Cards can respect a legend and manage their payroll

RELATED: Cardinals Mailbag: Who bats cleanup if Marcell Ozuna doesn't return?

RELATED: Here are the 10 most intriguing people in St. Louis sports in 2020