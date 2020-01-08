Reports: rest of Cardinals-Brewers weekend series, Monday game vs. Detroit postponed

On Friday, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said the entire team was tested and they were isolating in their hotel rooms

ST. LOUIS — The remainder of the St. Louis Cardinals' weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers, which included a doubleheader on Sunday, has been postponed due to additional positive COVID-19 tests, according to reports.

Jeff Passan, an MLB Insider at EPSN, first tweeted the news early Saturday evening, citing unnamed sources.

No surprise, but both ends of the scheduled Cardinals-Brewers doubleheader Sunday have officially been postponed, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2020

On Friday, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said the entire team was tested and they were isolating in their hotel room while awaiting the results.

Mozeliak said it was unclear how the players contracted the virus and that the team and league are conducting contact tracing to determine who they may have been in contact with.

Friday’s game was also postponed after two Cardinals players tested positive for the virus. That game was rescheduled to 1:10 p.m. Sunday as part of the now-postponed doubleheader.

“We have a lot of balls up in the air," Mozeliak said. "It's obviously creating a lot of anxiety here, and we certainly understand the importance of trying to get back on the field, but we recognize the importance of player and staff safety as well.”

5 On Your Side Sports Director Frank Cusumano has confirmed that the Monday game versus the Detroit Tigers in Detroit has also been postponed.

John Mozeliak says it’s sickening and annoying that people want to place blame on how a player got Covid 19. Mo says he is confident the team will continue playing. The games Sunday and Monday have been postponed. @ksdknews @Cardinals — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) August 2, 2020

