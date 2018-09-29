ST. LOUIS- It's the most pressure packed time of the baseball season where relief pitching is at its most valuable. So why is one of the most dominant relievers of the past five years working out at Maryville University and Westminster Christian Academy instead of being on the mound for a postseason contender?

Trevor Rosenthal has 121 career saves, 42 career postseason strikeouts and zero innings pitched in 2018.

The former Cardinals flamethrower has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery here in St. Louis and working out at an intense rate.

He has his velocity back, and said he just needs to get the feel back of being in a big game situation.

There will be suitors for his services.

Rosenthal is planning a showcase event in California where teams can see him in action for themselves.

And yes, the former Cardinal hasn't ruled out a return to his former team as a possibility.

© 2018 KSDK