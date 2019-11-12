ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Christian Brothers College High School boys’ basketball team put on a show for its first home game of the season Tuesday night.

Not only did they put on a show for students, but there was a special guest in the building.

University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams came to watch Caleb Love.

Williams even stopped to snap a picture with the student section.

Love committed to UNC earlier this year. Love put on a show for his soon-to-be coach. He had 29 points.

CBC won its home opener against St. Louis University High School, 86-66.

Other stories

RELATED: CBC star basketball recruit Caleb Love commits to North Carolina

RELATED: Fast track to NBA referee for Farmington, Missouri native Natalie Sago

RELATED: Hasahn French is a force to be reckoned with for SLU basketball