Schenn scores twice to lead Blues past Panthers, 6-2

Brayden Schenn scored twice and Jordan Binnington made 34 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 6-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
Credit: AP
St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug (47) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS — Brayden Schenn scored twice and Jordan Binnington made 34 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 6-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Ryan O’Reilly, Jordan Kyrou, Ivan Barbashev and Nick Leddy also scored for the Blues, who won their second in a row following a five-game losing streak.

Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen scored for Florida, which had won four of five.

The Blues scored first when Schenn deflected a shot by Torey Krug that bounced off the back wall and kicked off the skate of goalie Spencer Knight.

Schenn converted on a wrist shot from inside the circle 25 seconds into the second period to make it 2-0.

O’Reilly and Kyrou scored 20 seconds apart in the third to push the lead to 5-1. Kyrou leads the team with 24 goals.

The Blues have scored six goals in each of their last two games.

