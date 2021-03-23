Blues tickets to go on sale to general public for first time this season as capacity bumped to 4,100

Seating capacity will be increased to 4,100 beginning with the March 26 game against the Anaheim Ducks

ST. LOUIS — If you’ve been itching to watch a St. Louis Blues game in person, now’s your chance. For the first time during the 2020-21 season, the Blues will release a limited number of tickets for general public purchase beginning Wednesday, March 24, at noon.

Tickets will be available for all remaining home games of the regular season and can be purchased in seating pods of two or four. Fans who sign up for the team’s Bluenatics program via stlouisblues.com/bluenatics or the NHL App by 11:59 p.m. on March 23 can receive early access to tickets through a presale beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets have previously been available for the 2020-21 season only to season ticket holders due to reduced seating capacity.

Seating capacity will be increased to 4,100 beginning with the March 26 game against the Anaheim Ducks.

“Through our work with local health officials and the continued cooperation and compliance of safety protocols by our season ticket holders who have attended games this season, we have been able to take steps to slowly increase our capacity throughout the season,” said St. Louis Blues President of Business Operations and CEO Chris Zimmerman. “With a new capacity of 4,100, we are thrilled to be able to welcome additional fans in the arena, many who will be joining us for the first time this season.”