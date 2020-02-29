ST. LOUIS — Memories of 'The Greatest Show on Turf' are alive and well in St. Louis.

In the BattleHawks opening week, St. Louis Rams' legend Torry Holt was on hand to address the crowd and mingle with fans. We even bumped into him outside The Dome before the game.

Now, in Week 2, there's another cool St. Louis football reunion.

Former Rams receiver Ricky Proehl made arguably the greatest catch in the history of The Dome. Kurt Warner's deep pass to Proehl for the touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the 1999-2000 NFC Championship game effectively sent the Rams to the Super Bowl. Where of course, they would beat the Titans for the franchise's only Super Bowl victory.

Watch: St. Louis football legend Torry Holt talks about football being back in town

On Saturday at The Dome, Ricky's son is coming back to the site of that famous touchdown, and decided to rep his dad upon his arrival.

The BattleHawks' Twitter account tweeted out this picture of Seattle Dragons receiver Austin Proehl arriving for his game against St. Louis wearing his dad's Super Bowl jersey.

The younger Proehl has been impressive himself so far in the XFL. He owns the distinction of being the first player to ever catch a pass in the league.

The BattleHawks and Dragons kick off at 4 in Week 3 of the XFL.

More BattleHawks Coverage

RELATED: 'I'm a dog' | BattleHawks safety Kenny Robinson is the most interesting man in the XFL

RELATED: How St. Louis scored its XFL team

RELATED: 'It's unbelievable' | XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck impressed with St. Louis BattleHawks fan base after home opener

RELATED: 'The city really showed up' | St. Louis showed the country Sunday just how great of a 'football town' it can be

RELATED: BattleHawks Payne bites the top of Bud Light Seltzer can in celebration of first win in St. Louis

RELATED: BattleHawks lineman makes mid-game swap with fan for box of Girl Scout cookies