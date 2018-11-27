Get more news instantly.



Download the 5 On Your Side App for iOS or Android Download theApp

A lawsuit filed against the St. Louis Rams on behalf of former Personal Seat License (PSL) owners has apparently been settled.

Court documents show that the plaintiffs and the team have reached an agreement after participating in a mediation of the three consolidated cases. No further details of the settlement have been released.

Personal Seat Licenses were purchased by fans, giving them the right to purchase season tickets for 30 years. The lawsuit argued that the team did not fulfill its obligation to PSL owners, by only playing in St. Louis for 21 years.

Ronald McAllister of St. Louis County filed the lawsuit on behalf of PSL holders, and he also sought damages.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

© 2018 KSDK