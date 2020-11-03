ST. LOUIS — Lydia Boles is a dynamo. The 57 pound 9-year-old is a golf prodigy, and is getting ready for the experience of a lifetime.

The Pierremont Elementary fourth grader is heading to Augusta in April to compete in the National Drive, Chip and Putt competition ahead of The Masters.

Boles is one of just ten golfers in her bracket to qualify for the contest, and has been practicing four times a week to get to the finals.

"It's an amazing accomplishment in that it's really cool to be taking the footsteps of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus," Boles said.

Boles' coach Dan Polites thinks she has the stuff to win her division.

"She's got the right mindset. I don't think she's going to put too much pressure on herself," Polites said. "And as I jokingly said, she's one of 10 girls nationally, so she's already in the top 10."

Boles seemed to echo that praise, saying she knows how to get into the zone on the course.

"I usually just feel like I'm practicing by myself and nobody is watching," Boles said.

The Drive, Chip and Putt finals will be held at Augusta on April 5.

