SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Her family may still call her “Hailey.” But to her teammates in Springfield, Mo. it’s “Diesel.” And she has her team running on all cylinders.

Originally from Owensville, Hailey Diestelkamp is now the engine that makes the Drury Lady Panthers go.

The team is a perfect 25-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation for Division II NCAA women's basketball. "Diesel," is averaging 27.7 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game at the forward position. And she's just 5-foot-10.

“What we do well here at Drury is we play for each other, our coaches, our family our friends," Dieselkamp said, who doesn't want to make much credit for her team's success. "We play for each other and that’s the goal for every single game that we have.”

Dieselkamp is a force down low, despite her size, because of her adaptability.

“I love it just because it’s a challenge," the Junior forward said.

Drury head coach Molly Miller said her star player is actually "position-less."

“I catch myself watching her on the sidelines, to be quite honest. She’s just so fun to watch. She has so many tools and she’s so dangerous out there," Miller said.

Miller said "Diesel" can play and guard any position on the floor.

“She can take it off the bounce. Her three game is developing. Or she can bang inside with the big girls. The fact that she’s an athletic beast out there, able to play all positions, makes her a huge threat," Miller said.

"She’ll guard one through five for us, which is pretty incredible at five-ten that you can go in and guard their big post players or come out on quick guard and keep them in front," she said.

So combined with Dieselkamp’s adaptability and tenacity, and the fact she’s leading possibly the hottest team in the country, the junior guard-slash-forward could be a national player of the year candidate.

“I think my secret is that I just love to win, and so I’ll do whatever it takes to win," Dieselkamp said.

The Lady Panthers are coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances. They do have just one senior this year.

So even if Drury doesn't win a national title in 2019, Owensville, MO. has another year ahead to be proud of their durable engine known as “diesel.”