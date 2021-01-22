SLU men's basketball returns to full team practice after being sidelined due to COVID-19

The team's next game is set for Jan. 26 where the Billikens will host Dayton at Chaifetz Arena at 7:30 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — The Billikens are back in action after being sidelined due to COVID-19 since December 2020.

Saint Louis University men's basketball team participated in the first full team practice in nearly three weeks on Friday.

The team is still ranked inside the top 25.

Head coach Travis Ford said the hardest part about the restart is the unknown.

"There's no way to plan for it, there's no answers for it. We're all figuring this out. The only tough thing is I've tried to talk to as many coaches as I could, but nobody has been through what we've been through," Ford said.

SLU's game against St. Bonaventure on Jan. 23 has been postponed.

The team last played on Dec. 23, 2020, against Kansas City.

Feels so good to be back @ChaifetzArena pic.twitter.com/msGY0tP54F — SLU Men's Basketball (@SaintLouisMBB) January 22, 2021