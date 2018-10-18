ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University men’s basketball team has been picked No.1 in the Atlantic 10 conference.

This is the first year SLU has been picked to win the Atlantic 10 conference in the preseason poll.

The Billikens claimed 15 of the 26 first-place votes to finish ahead of Saint Joseph’s, Davidson and George Mason. Atlantic 10 head coaches and select media members vote in the poll.

Senior guard Javon Bess and sophomore guard Jordan Goodwin were named preseason second-team All-Conference and sophomore forward Hasahn French was named to the third team. Bess landed on the league's preseason All-Defensive team as well.

SLU head coach Travis Ford will visit with the media in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday.

The Billikens open the regular season on November 6 against Southeast Missouri State.

