ST. LOUIS — Hasahn French tallied 16 points and 18 rebounds to carry Saint Louis to a 72-49 win over Saint Bonaventure on Saturday night.

Javonte Perkins had 15 points for Saint Louis (23-8, 12-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Jordan Goodwin added 14 points and nine rebounds. Tay Weaver had 13 points.

The Bonnies' 25.5 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Saint Louis opponent this season.

Jaren English had 15 points for the Bonnies (19-12, 11-7). Dominick Welch added 11 points and eight rebounds. Justin Winston had seven rebounds.

Kyle Lofton, the Bonnies' leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, shot only 18 percent in the game (2 of 11).

St. Louis enters the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament as the No. 4 seed and will play in the quarterfinals on Friday. St. Bonaventure is the No. 5 seed and will play the winner of a first-round game between No. 12 George Mason and No. 13 Saint Joseph's on Thursday.

