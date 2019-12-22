Javonte Perkins scored 12 points, Yuri Collins had 11 and Terrence Hargrove added 10 as Saint Louis held off Kansas State 66-63.

Xavier Sneed missed a game-tying 3-point attempt with two seconds left as Kansas State lost its second straight game. Levi Stockard scored a career-high 17 points for the Wildcats and Sneed had 11.

The game was back and forth during a second half in which neither team had more than a four-point lead.

The Billikens shot 51% while Kansas State shot 45%. Kansas State committed 18 turnovers, three in the final two minutes, and the Billikens had 15.

SLU freshman Jimerson out for the season ST. LOUIS - Saint Louis University freshman guard Gibson Jimerson will miss the remainder of the Billikens' season after having surgery on his right foot. Jimerson was hurt during practice on Monday. The timetable for a return from a foot injury like Jimerson's is expected to be 10-12 weeks.

