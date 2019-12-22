Javonte Perkins scored 12 points, Yuri Collins had 11 and Terrence Hargrove added 10 as Saint Louis held off Kansas State 66-63.
Xavier Sneed missed a game-tying 3-point attempt with two seconds left as Kansas State lost its second straight game. Levi Stockard scored a career-high 17 points for the Wildcats and Sneed had 11.
The game was back and forth during a second half in which neither team had more than a four-point lead.
The Billikens shot 51% while Kansas State shot 45%. Kansas State committed 18 turnovers, three in the final two minutes, and the Billikens had 15.
MORE SPORTS
RELATED: Mizzou wins braggin' rights for 2nd year in a row
RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast: Cardinals sign Kim, Perron lighting it up and Drinkwitz takes over
RELATED: Computer plate umps allowed in new labor deal
RELATED: Rams PSL checks will go out Jan. 2