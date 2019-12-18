ST. LOUIS (AP) — Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 27 points as Saint Louis beat Maryville (MO) 82-69 on Tuesday night. Javonte Perkins added 22 points for the Billikens.

Jordan Goodwin had 18 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and six steals for Saint Louis (9-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Yuri Collins added seven assists.

Parker Long had 18 points for the Saints. Jalen Gant added 12 points. Dezmond McDaniel had 11 points.

Saint Louis takes on Kansas State on Saturday.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis went 9-5 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last year. The Billikens put up 66.8 points per matchup across those 14 games.

RELATED: Kofi Cockburn is a force to be reckoned with for Illinois

RELATED: Interview | How a passion for baseball and writing led Chelsea Ladd to start Dugout Dish