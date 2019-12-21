ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University freshman guard Gibson Jimerson will miss the remainder of the Billikens' season after having surgery on his right foot.

Jimerson was hurt during practice on Monday.

The timetable for a return from a foot injury like Jimerson's is expected to be 10-12 weeks. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Jimerson was averaging 10.8 points per game this season for SLU and was shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.

