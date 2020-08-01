ST. LOUIS — The SLU Billikens are 12-3 overall and get set to take part in their third conference game, so far they are 1-1 in conference play following an 83-80 OT win over UMass.

Here are 5 keys to their second conference win.

1: This was is as obvious as they come, Hasahn French and Jordan Goodwin will need to continue their dominant start. They're the only teammates averaging a double-double this season in points and rebounds. If they get rolling, the team will be rolling.

2: Javonte Perkins and Demarius Jacobs will have to hit some timely shots. Since Gibson Jimmerson went down, the Bills have been struggling to find their consistent outside shooter, these guys can get it done on both ends of the court and they'll need to do so tonight.

3: Yuri Collins will have to be magical once again. He's one of the top freshman point guards across the NCAA. While he averages 5 assists per game and gets everyone else involved, he'll need to accept a role as a scorer, Collins is only averaging 4 ppg this season and could take a load off of French and Goodwin's hands if he can chip in more offensively.

4: Play a full 40 minutes on the defensive end, SLU has shown when they play their brand of defense, they can be hard to beat. The loss of Fred Thatch Jr. has hurt the Billikens, but when holding opponents to 65 points or less, they are 7-0 this season.

5: Free throws, yes I said it. The Billikens will need to shoot at a much better rate from the charity strike. It's something the team is well aware of, they have just struggled in games shooting 56 percent. If they make free throws, don't expect this one to be close.

