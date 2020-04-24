SLU head coach Travis Ford, wife Heather donate 2,000 face shields to Saint Louis University Hospital

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University head men's basketball coach Travis Ford is doing his part to help out health care workers in the St. Louis area as they fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, the team announced Ford and his wife, Heather, had donated 2,000 full face shields to health care workers at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
The first shipment of the face shields were delivered to the hospital on April 23.
"Heather and I are so thankful to the healthcare workers around the world and those here in St. Louis who are continuing to work on the front lines to combat COVID-19." Ford said. "We were inspired by Dr. Fred Pestello's OneSLU video message and wanted to shine the light on our healthcare workers, albeit in a small way. They are doing tremendous work and are true heroes."