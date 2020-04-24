x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (4) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

sports

SLU head coach Travis Ford, wife Heather donate 2,000 face shields to Saint Louis University Hospital

The Billikens' head coach is stepping in to assist those on the front lines fighting COVID-19 in St. Louis
Credit: AP
Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Massachusetts Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University head men's basketball coach Travis Ford is doing his part to help out health care workers in the St. Louis area as they fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the team announced Ford and his wife, Heather, had donated 2,000 full face shields to health care workers at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

The first shipment of the face shields were delivered to the hospital on April 23.

"Heather and I are so thankful to the healthcare workers around the world and those here in St. Louis who are continuing to work on the front lines to combat COVID-19." Ford said. "We were inspired by Dr. Fred Pestello's OneSLU video message and wanted to shine the light on our healthcare workers, albeit in a small way. They are doing tremendous work and are true heroes."

Related Stories

RELATED: Blues broadcaster to donate plasma after recovering from COVID-19

RELATED: Checking in with hometown hero Pat Maroon during the NHL stoppage

RELATED: Her love for arts and crafts turned into a mini-project every athlete wants

RELATED: 5 On Your Side to air 4 St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup specials in May

RELATED: St. Louis native Niele Ivey returns to Notre Dame as coach

RELATED: Catching up with the Tkachuks: St. Louis' all-star hockey family is back together under one roof with the season on pause