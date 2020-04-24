SLU head coach Travis Ford, wife Heather donate 2,000 face shields to Saint Louis University Hospital

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University head men's basketball coach Travis Ford is doing his part to help out health care workers in the St. Louis area as they fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Heather and I are so thankful to the healthcare workers around the world and those here in St. Louis who are continuing to work on the front lines to combat COVID-19." Ford said. "We were inspired by Dr. Fred Pestello's OneSLU video message and wanted to shine the light on our healthcare workers, albeit in a small way. They are doing tremendous work and are true heroes."