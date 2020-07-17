SLU's fall competitions postponed due to COVID-19

There is a chance some competitions will be allowed if the COVID-19 risk has been "substantially reduced"

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University said Friday it will postpone its fall sports competitions and championships, following an announcement from the Atlantic 10 Conference.

This will impact SLU's men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and volleyball, men's and women's tennis and men's and women's swimming and diving programs, according to a letter from the Athletic Director Chris May.

"While this news is disappointing, the safety and well-being of our student-athletes are, and will always be, at the forefront of our program," May said in the letter. "We will continue to support them through our strategic objectives – to educate, compete and build community. Our commitment to serve is even stronger during this time. We will engage the student-athletes and prepare for successful seasons when the time comes to compete."

The conference and SLU leadership have agreed to a "look-in window" in September, which would allow for some sports if the COVID-19 risk has been "substantially reduced."

If the risk levels do not improve, the student-athletes will be able to train and practice and prepare for competition in spring 2021.

SLU previously announced its campus will be open for in-person classes in the fall.

The Atlantic 10 Conference is postponing all scheduled fall contests in conference-sponsored sports and A-10 championships due to the continuing COVID-19 global pandemic.



Full message from Chris May: https://t.co/2lqDh3aHBO pic.twitter.com/GpcxRuvdxB — Billiken Athletics (@SLU_Billikens) July 17, 2020