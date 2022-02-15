SLUH's Ryan Wingo is latest star in St. Louis family's football dynasty

The Wingos have a long history of football excellence. And 16-year-old Ryan could be the biggest star yet.

ST. LOUIS — You can't really talk about the history of Saint Louis University High School football without talking about the Wingo family.

Between Ronnie Jr., Raymond and Ryan, the trio has over 7,000 yards on the field as Jr. Bills, and counting.

Ronnie Jr., 31, went on to play football at the University of Arkansas and then in the NFL for three years.

Raymond, 27, was a Missouri state champion in the 100-meter dash and went on to play football at the University of Missouri.

And now Ryan, 16, is about to enter his junior year at SLUH. With 18 Division 1 offers already in hand and his name all over the top of recruiting boards around the country, he could be the biggest star of the Wingo family yet.

But it's a family affair.

Mom Tiffany and dad Ronnie Sr. set the tone at home and in training.

"It's kind of crazy. She's the one who's on us about everything from school to chores and just being on us hard," Ronnie Jr. said of his mom. "At the time it was like, 'Ah, you nag me'. But when I got older I appreciate her so much for just being on us."

Ronnie Sr. won a state championship on the football field at Sumner High School and has helped his kids reach their dreams, too.

"It's hard work. It's getting up at 5, 6 o'clock in the morning running hills, push-ups, sit-ups... and just working hard and staying consistent," Ronnie Sr. said of preparing his kids for football.

The brothers push themselves, too. Even though there's a 15-year age difference, Ryan used to come out and train with Ronnie Jr. when the former was just a little kid.

"He used to keep pushing me. So I guess it worked out in the long run and got me to where I'm at now," Ryan said.

Where Ryan's at now is ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver prospect in the country and No. 1 recruit in the state of Missouri for the 2024 class by 24/7 recruiting.

He'll have head coaches around the country lining up to pitch him on why he should play for their team.

Football and the Wingos may be synonymous, but it's not everything. Daughter/sister Ronnesha is successful in the field of chemistry in Louisiana.

And it's been that family bond that's been key in helping them achieve their dreams.