ST. LOUIS — SLU had quite the week in the Atlantic 10, topping George Washington and Richmond to improve their record to 14-3 overall.

The Billikens' hometown star Jordan Goodwin led the way this week, averaging 23 points and 8.5 rebounds. His big week earned him A-10 player of the week honors, announced Monday.

Goodwin leads SLU in scoring, rebounding and steals, and has been one of the top rebounding guards in the country this season.

The Althoff High School alum is also just 50 points away from topping 1,000 for his career against SLU.

The Billikens will face one of their biggest tests of the season on Friday, when ranked Dayton comes to Chaifetz Arena.

