September 25, 2018 — St. Charles, MO (September 25, 2018) – The St. Louis Ambush have announced their full schedule for the 2018-19 Major Arena Soccer League season. The season will consist of 24 games; 12 on the road and 12 at home at the Family Arena in St. Charles. In addition to the 12 regular-season games at the Family Arena, the team previously announced a free Fan Fest and exhibition game on Sunday, November 18 at 3:05 p.m.

The Ambush open the season with three away games, visiting the Orlando Seawolves on November 30, the Florida Tropics on December 1 and the Harrisburg Heat on December 8. The Ambush open their home schedule on Sunday, December 16 at 3:05 p.m. when they host the Kansas City Comets at the Family Arena.

All 12 home games are on weekends, making attending the games convenient for fans of all ages. Three games are slated for Friday nights, six contests are scheduled for Saturday nights and three games are set for Sunday afternoons.

The Ambush will play in the new South Central Division for the 2018-19 season, and 21 of their 24 games will be against division rivals. The Ambush will play the cross-state rival Kansas City Comets six times, the Florida Tropics six times, the Milwaukee Wave five times and the Orlando Seawolves four times. The remainder of the schedule will be against Eastern Division teams, with the Ambush facing the Harrisburg Heat twice and Utica City FC once.

Several special events and theme nights are planned for the home schedule. The year-end Kids Bash will be held December 29 and the 2019 Alumni Night and game is on tap for February 9, 2019. Other events to be announced include the annual Mascot Game and Fan Appreciation Night.

The 2018-19 season will be the sixth for the franchise. Season tickets are now on sale and start as low as $150 for all 12 home games. For more information, call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363.

© 2018 KSDK