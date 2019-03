ST. LOUIS — The MLS Board of Governors will meet in April.

The hot topic at the meeting will be expansion, with St. Louis and Sacramento in the running for one of the last new teams.

Where does St. Louis stand after their first try didn't work?

The new group, MLS4theLou, has checked almost every box and is making progress every day in trying to make this dream a reality.

Frank Cusumano recently sat down with the man who is leading the charge, Jim Kavanaugh.