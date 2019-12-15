Chinese television pulled coverage of Arsenal's Premier League match against Manchester City after Mesut Ozil criticized Beijing's brutal mass crackdown on ethnic Muslims.



The London club's player added to condemnation of the detention of more than 1 million Uighurs and other minorities in so-called reeducation camps in China's north-western region.



They are subjected to political indoctrination, torture, beatings and food deprivation, as well as denial of religious and linguistic freedom.



A social media post from Ozil on Friday denounced China for burning Qurans, closing mosques and the killing of religious scholars.



The Arsenal player complained that "Muslims stay quiet."

