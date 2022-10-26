St. Louis City SC's stadium back to full power after water damage caused delay

The stadium had dealt with power issues since September, sending fans to other venues for events leading up to the season.

ST. LOUIS — The future home of St. Louis City SC is back to full power Wednesday after water damaged the facility with limited capacity for weeks.

The team announced the fix with a National Lampoon's themed video showing Clark Griswold flipping on the stadium's lights.

In a subsequent tweet, the team thanked their construction partners, including Mortenson Sports, Alberici Corporation, Keeley Companies and Sachs Electric Company, for restoring the power.

The stadium had dealt with power issues since September, sending fans to other venues for events leading up to the season.

According to a public record by the City of St. Louis Board of Public Service, two tubes were reported damaged during a trenching operation to install street lighting on the west side of 22nd Street on Sept. 2. The tube was found to be a private electrical run between the stadium and the VIP parking lot.

𝘞𝘦’𝘳𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘴𝘵-𝘭𝘰𝘰𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘰𝘸𝘯, CITY Fans 😏 pic.twitter.com/p5rIhFpec4 — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) October 26, 2022

The fix comes one day after the team announced a name change at the facility.

The club announced on Tuesday that the Centene Corporation would no longer be the stadium naming-rights sponsor and that the stadium would be called CITYPARK going forward.

“After discussions with Centene, we have agreed to reshape the current partnership with them and the focus moving forward will be on developing community health and wellness programming throughout the region,” St. Louis CITY SC’s President and Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Kindle said.