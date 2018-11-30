PARIS, FRANCE — France's prohibitive naming laws are preventing a couple naming their newborn Griezmann Mbappe in honor of the country's soccer stars Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

According to La Montagne, the registrar in Brive, France, decided that the name is "against the child's best interests or infringing on the rights of third parties to protect their family name."

Since 1993, the French have the freedom to name their babies, unless it's deemed against the interests of the child. Before 1993, only certain names were acceptable. That law was enacted by Napoleon Bonaparte, according to the BBC.

The town's mayor confirmed to La Montagne that the case had been referred to a prosecutor, who can ask the parents to change the boy's name. If they refuse, the court has the ability to name the child.

Griezmann and Mbappe helped lead France to its second World Cup title this summer, each scoring four goals in the tournament.

