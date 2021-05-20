Mizzou Women's Soccer hires St. Charles native Stephanie Golan as head coach

In nine seasons at the helm in Minnesota, Golan had a 92-64-24 record with four NCAA Tournament appearances

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou Women's Soccer has a new head coach, and she has Missouri ties.

Mizzou announced Thursday they had hired St. Charles, Missouri native Stefanie Golan as the second head coach in Mizzou Women's Soccer history.

Prior to taking the job at Mizzou, Golan had coached for Army and Minnesota.

In nine seasons at the helm in Minnesota, Golan had a 92-64-24 record with four NCAA Tournament appearances, one Big 10 regular season title, two Big 10 tournament championships and eight winning seasons.

"I am incredibly excited about the opportunity at Mizzou and the environment that my boys and I get to be a part of in CoMo," Golan said in a statement. "It was evident from the moment I set foot on campus that Mizzou is a special place with incredible people. I have known Bryan Blitz ever since I was playing club soccer as a young girl in St. Louis, and I have always respected him as a person and as a coach, and I am excited to continue to build upon the foundation he has in place."

Golan takes over for long-time Mizzou Soccer coach Bryan Blitz, who stepped down at the end of the 2020-2021 season after 25 seasons as head coach.

"We are thrilled to introduce Stefanie Golan as the second head coach of the Mizzou Women's Soccer program," Sterk said in a statement. "Stefanie is a passionate leader of young women who has demonstrated academic and athletic excellence throughout her playing and coaching career, and those experiences will help her elevate Mizzou to great success on and off the pitch in future seasons. We are excited to welcome Stefanie, and her children, Travis and Max, to our Mizzou family and Columbia."