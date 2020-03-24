ST. LOUIS — Construction on the Major League Soccer stadium project will continue as planned in downtown St. Louis.
The MLS4TheLou ownership group said in a statement that construction would continue as scheduled, but that they are "prepared to adjust course at any time". The group also said the well-being of every individual working on the project will continue to be their top priority.
“This is a difficult and unprecedented time but, much like the team working on this project, we have a tenacious and resilient community. Together, we know we can weather this storm," the ownership group said in a statement.
The still unnamed St. Louis MLS team is set to start league play in 2021.
Related Stories
RELATED: State board OKs $5.7M in tax credits for MLS stadium project
RELATED: NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS closing locker rooms amid virus scare
RELATED: MLS4TheLou releases new renderings of proposed stadium
RELATED: St. Louis lawmakers approve 2 key MLS stadium bills
RELATED: MLS owners predict league will surpass MLB, Premier League