ST. LOUIS — Construction on the Major League Soccer stadium project will continue as planned in downtown St. Louis.

The MLS4TheLou ownership group said in a statement that construction would continue as scheduled, but that they are "prepared to adjust course at any time". The group also said the well-being of every individual working on the project will continue to be their top priority.

“This is a difficult and unprecedented time but, much like the team working on this project, we have a tenacious and resilient community. Together, we know we can weather this storm," the ownership group said in a statement.

The still unnamed St. Louis MLS team is set to start league play in 2021.

