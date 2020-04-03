ST. LOUIS — St. Louis soccer fans, get ready for some new eye candy.

MLS4TheLou released four new renderings of the proposed stadium. The renderings show street and aerial views from 20th and Market and 20th and Olive.

"The most recent renderings include an expanded stadium district and adjusted planting locations to create an active public environment for spectators and city residents year-round," according to a news release.

The new designs also feature an elevated plaza on Market Street a larger openings in the stadium façade, which are "designed to have a strong presence and organic connection to the surrounding city," the release said.

The stadium was designed by St. Louis-based architecture firm HOK and Julie Snow of Snow Kreilich Architects.

MLS4TheLou released new renderings of proposed stadium MLS4TheLou released new renderings of proposed stadium New renderings for proposed MLS stadium

More MLS News

RELATED: St. Louis lawmakers approve 2 key MLS stadium bills

RELATED: MLS owners predict league will surpass MLB, Premier League

RELATED: MLS stadium bills introduced to board of aldermen Friday