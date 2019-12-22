Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger reported being racially abused by fans during a London derby at Tottenham on Sunday, forcing the stadium announcer to issue three warnings in an unprecedented move at a Premier League game.

The announcements were made at 10-minute intervals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, starting in the 63rd minute of the game with Chelsea leading 2-0.

“Racist behavior from spectators is interfering with the game," the announcer said in a warning to fans. "Please remember that racism has no place in football.”

Referee Anthony Taylor was implementing FIFA's protocol dealing with discrimination in games after being informed by Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta that Rüdiger had faced racist abuse.

The Premier League was not immediately certain if there had been repeated incidents that would have required the game to be potentially abandoned under FIFA protocols.

“We are very concerned and very aware of this behavior and all together we need to stop it,” Azpilicueta said.

Another De Gea howler as United loses 2-0 at Watford

David De Gea has made another big error that led to a goal as Manchester United slumped to a 2-0 loss at last-place Watford in the Premier League.



The Spain goalkeeper allowed a tame volley by Ismaila Sarr to slip through his hands and creep into the net near the post to gift Watford the lead in the 50th minute.



De Gea also was at fault for Everton's goal in a 1-1 draw at United last weekend.



Troy Deeney converted a penalty four minutes after De Gea's latest howler to seal only Watford’s second league win all season. Paul Pogba returned from injury for United.

Former Blue Fabbri fined for spearing NEW YORK - Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri has been fined $2,419.35, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for spearing Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot during NHL Game No. 556 in Toronto on Saturday, Dec. 21, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.

