Report: Captain Becky Sauerbrunn to miss 2023 World Cup

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. women's national team will be without captain Becky Sauerbrunn at the 2023 Women's World Cup, according to reports.

First reported by The Athletic, the 38-year-old defender will miss the World Cup due to a foot injury for the last two months while playing with the Portland Thorns.

Sauerbrunn, a St. Louis native and Ladue High School graduate, has been a leader on the women's national team for years. She has captained the team since 2021.

She won back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015 and 2019, won gold at the Olympics in 2012 and bronze in 2020. She also played on the second-place United States team during the 2011 Women's World Cup.

While playing in the National Women's Soccer League, she won Defender of the Year in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2019. She also has won three NWSL Championships, two with FC Kansas City in 2014 and 2015, and one with Portland Thorns FC in 2022.

The USWNT has yet to announce its roster for the World Cup. An announcement is expected at the end of June.

The 2023 Women's World Cup will kick off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

