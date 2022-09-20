St. Louis City SC matches relocated as power issue at Centene Stadium continues

5 On Your Side checked in with the club and the city for updates, and a business up the road anxiously waiting.

ST. LOUIS — Another game scheduled at the long-awaited Centene Stadium will be moved to Edwardsville this weekend as the new sports venue battles power issues.

Last week, St. Louis City SC stated the stadium's power system had been "adversely affected" by a construction project unrelated to the stadium.

The club's developmental team was supposed to play a match there this past Sunday and now their next match for this coming Sunday against Texas SC has also been moved.

On Friday, St. Louis City SC sent the following response to 5 On Your Side on Friday when asked about the power issues at Centene Stadium, and when full power would be restored.

“We are working with our construction and operation partners to resolve the current situation with Centene Stadium’s internal power distribution system and restore full power to the stadium. We will provide an update on overall progress as soon as one is available.”

The business continues to boom at the old Schlafly Tap Room which has the perfect view and distance from St. Louis City SC’s future home.

"We've been watching since they started digging the hole. Since they put the fence up. It’s exciting," said Fran Caradonna, the tap room's CEO.

Caradonna was split on the delay.

“I'd be lying if I didn't say we weren't disappointed. You know. Of course, we're disappointed. But we understand, and there's a little something about the anticipation building," she added.

The City of St. Louis has worked to improve traffic flow from the interstate adjacent to the sports venue.

According to a public record by the City of St. Louis Board of Public Service, two tubes were reported damaged during a trenching operation to install street lighting on the west side of 22nd Street on Sept. 2. The tube was found to be a private electrical run between the stadium and the VIP parking lot.



A statement from the city reads as follows:

"The stadium and Board of Public Service have been in constant communication since the issue was identified Thursday [9/8] and are working towards a solution. All contractors involved in work around the stadium are bonded and insured."

As contractors work to fix the problem, fans remained faithful.

"I understand. if I were them I would want everything to be perfect before we open the door and so I get it. We're with them. We'll be here. We're waiting. We'll be here," Caradonna continued.