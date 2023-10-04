How do the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs work?

St. Louis CITY SC will be the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC has clinched a berth in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and secured the top spot in the Western Conference.

As the MLS regular season comes to a close and the playoff picture is finalized, CITY SC can look ahead to how the playoffs will work in their inaugural season.

Here's how the playoffs will work:

Who qualifies?

Eighteen teams qualify for the plays, the top nine from each the Eastern and Western Conferences. The bottom two seeds, No. 8 and No. 9 in each conference will qualify for Wild Card matches. Seeds No. 1 through No. 7 will automatically qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.

When do the playoffs take place?

Four rounds will be played throughout the playoffs, ending with the MLS Cup match.

Wild Card matches: Oct. 25-26

Round One Best-of-3 series matches: Oct. 28 through Nov. 12

Conference Semifinals and Conference Finals: Nov. 25 through Dec. 3

MLS Cup: Dec. 9

Wild Card matches

The No. 8 and No. 9 seed in each conference will play a single match in the round. The higher seed will host the match.

If the score remains tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played and instead go to a penalty kick shootout.

The winner will advance to Round One to face the No. 1 seed.

Round One Best-of-3 series

Round One will be a best-of-3 series, the first team to win two matches will advance.

Every game will have a winner; no ties. If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played. The teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to get a winner.

The higher seed will host matches one and three, if necessary. The lower seed will host match two.

Matchups will be:

No. 1 vs. No. 8 or 9

No. 2 vs. No. 7

No. 3 vs. No. 6

No. 4 vs. No. 5

Conference Semifinals

The semifinals will be single-elimination matches that will be hosted by the higher seeds.

In this match, if the score remains tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score remains tied, teams will determine the winner via a penalty kick shootout.

Matchups will be:

Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series

Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series

Conference Finals

The Conference Finals will also be single-elimination matches, hosted by the higher seed.

If the match remains tied after regulation, the rules will remain the same as the semifinals.

The winner of each match will advance to the MLS Cup.

MLS Cup

The MLS Cup will be a single match on Dec. 9, hosted by the higher seed.

The match will have the same rules as the conference semifinals and finals if the score remains tied at the end of regulation.

St. Louis has not announced when tickets will go on sale for Round One Best-of-3 Series as of Oct. 4. The regular season will conclude on Oct. 21 for all MLS teams.

Find more information on the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs here.