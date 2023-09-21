St. Louis CITY SC clinches! Team headed to playoffs in inaugural season

The necessary scenarios for qualification were met, and St. Louis CITY SC will compete in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

ST. LOUIS — In St. Louis CITY SC's first season, they have clinched a spot in the playoffs.

CITY SC faced LAFC Wednesday night in front of their home crowd at CITYPARK. A win would have automatically clinched their spot but their match ended up in a draw, 0-0.

Games around MLS took place, deciding the fate of St. Louis and the postseason. Ultimately, the necessary scenarios for qualification were met, and St. Louis CITY SC will compete in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

As of Thursday morning, CITY is currently top-ranked in the Western Conference at five points ahead of Seattle. There are four matches left in the regular season schedule, which means there's still work to do to determine where the team will seed in the playoff rankings.

St. Louis CITY SC leadership hasn't announced an official date for ticket sales at this time. But, the team said playoff tickets will go on sale soon.

Once ticket sales launch, fans can purchase a playoff 'strip', which includes tickets for the entire playoff run (except the MLS Cup Final) or single-match playoff tickets.

CITY Season Ticket Members and myCITY+ Members will have priority presale access to buy tickets before sales open to the public.

CITY SC posted the following ticket sale schedule: The ticket sale launch date is to be determined.

First Round Playoff Tickets On Sale | TBD

10 a.m. Presale for Premium Season Ticket Members

11 a.m. Presale for GR Season Ticket Members + Supporters

Noon Presale for myCITY+ Members

2 p.m. General Public On Sale

Find more information about CITY SC playoff plans here.

Major League Soccer has also adopted a new playoff format this year. The 2023 MLS postseason will see the addition of a pair of single-elimination Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card matches ahead of an enhanced Round One, which now includes a Best-of-3 series.

Eighteen teams qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs, the top nine from both the Eastern and Western conferences. Seeds 1-7 in each conference will automatically qualify for Round One which teams will play a Best-of-3 series. Seeds 8-9 will qualify for Wild Card matches.