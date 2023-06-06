CITY SC to finish postponed game against Dallas Wednesday night

The match will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

DALLAS — St. Louis CITY SC will be back on the pitch Wednesday to finish out the rest of a match that was postponed due to a thunderstorm last month.

The CITY SC-FC Dallas match started on May 6 but was stopped in the 50th minute due to inclement weather. The match was tied 0-0 at the time it was stopped, so the teams will play out the final 40 minutes to see if they can break the scoreless tie.

All the players who were on the field at the time of the postponement will be back on Wednesday. The available substitutes will also remain the same with exceptions for injured or unavailable players.

CITY SC defeated the Houston Dynamo to return to first place in the Western Conference with a 9-4-1 record. They have the league's best goal differential and are second in the league in goals scored.

