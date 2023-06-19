St. Louis CITY SC's Klauss, Löwen out for weeks with injuries

Coach Bradley Carnell announced Monday that two of CITY SC's star players will be out for an extended period of time.

ST. LOUIS — After a 3-1 loss against Nashville SC Saturday night, St. Louis CITY SC's injury news was not ideal.

João Klauss has missed two months dealing with a strained right quadricep he suffered during the team's match against the Colorado Rapids. He will miss another four weeks, Carnell announced.

Eduard Löwen, also dealing with a quadricep injury, is expected to be out for four to six weeks. He missed Saturday's match due to the injury.

“I look at positives and I turn the page pretty quickly,” Carnell said.

The team will have six more games until the month-long break in the season for the 2023 League's Cup. The tournament features all MLS teams and Mexico's Liga MX, CITY SC will play at least two games during it.

Klauss and Löwen are expected to not return until the league returns in the middle of August if their recovery remains on schedule.

CITY SC will face Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at CityPark.