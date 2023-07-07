St. Louis CITY SC named 'most fun team to watch' by ESPN

St. Louis sits in first place in the Western Conference with 35 points and an 11-2-7 record.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC made its Major League Soccer debut this year and has been breaking records and leading the way on and off the field.

ESPN Staff Writer Bill Connelly shared his "Watchability Rankings" for MLS teams where he ranked them based on criteria including shots, goals, close games, fun matches and more.

In his 2023 list, he named St. Louis CITY SC No. 1 most fun MLS team to watch this season.

"They've had an up-and-down season after a sizzling start, but they're ridiculously direct in attack and intense in defense, and they score lots of goals. No complaints here," Connelly said.

Connelly credits the team's decisions in hiring Lutz Pfannestiel as sporting director and manager Bradley Carnell. Bringing in players including Roman Bürki and Eduard Löwen have helped CITY SC prepare for their first MLS season.

CITY SC, with a 9.7 score, just narrowly beat out Columbus Crew, 9.5, for the top spot.

St. Louis sits in first place in the Western Conference with 35 points and an 11-2-7 record. If the team wins 19 total games by the end of the season, they will set an MLS record for the most points among expansion teams.

The team will head north for their next match against Toronto FC. Kickoff begins at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Bürki and Tim Parker will represent St. Louis 2023 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 19, at Audi Field in Washington D.C.