St. Louis CITY SC, Schnucks to host inaugural CITYPARK Food Drive

The first-ever food drive will take place ahead of the team's home match on Sept. 20 against LAFC.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC and Schnucks Markets, Inc. have teamed up to fight hunger in the region by hosting the first-ever CITYPARK Food Drive.

The CITYPARK Food Drive will benefit Operation Food Search and takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 20, ahead of the home match against LAFC.

“We are looking forward to working with Schnucks on the CITYPARK Food Drive and hope our fans will join us in supporting this very important cause – making sure no St. Louisan goes hungry," St. Louis CITY SC Director of Community Relations Barbra Silva said.

On matchday, Operation Food Search will have blue donation bins located around the stadium and on Lou Fusz Plaza for fans bringing items.

Items the team is requesting include:

Canned soup, chili, stews with meat/beans

Canned fruit in natural juices

Canned/pouches of light tuna, salmon, chicken

Canned diced tomatoes, tomato paste, spaghetti sauces (low sodium appreciated)

Canned beans (low sodium appreciated)

Canned vegetables

Instant brown rice

Whole wheat pasta

Boxed meal kits

Dried spices: chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, oregano, basil

Deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste

No glass containers or ramen noodles

Pop-top cans especially appreciated

Fans can also visit Operation Food Search's tent to make a monetary donation to the organization. Fans who donate $20 will be entered into a raffle for a signed CITY SC kit, a press release said.

CITY SC will face LA Galaxy on Sept. 10 and Houston Dynamo on Sept. 16 before returning home on Sept. 20.