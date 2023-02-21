CITY SC signs 17-year-old St. Louis native to Homegrown contract

The midfielder was born and raised in St. Louis. In 2022, he split time between CITY2 and the Academy.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC signed a St. Louis native to a Major League Soccer Homegrown contract on Tuesday.

Miguel Perez, 17, was signed to a three-year deal that runs through the 2025 MLS season with two option years in 2026 and 2027.

An MLS Homegrown contract allows teams to sign local players from their own development academies directly to their rosters. They must be with the team's youth academy for at least a year and meet the training and retention requirements.

“Miguel is a talented player who has made incredible strides since joining the academy in 2021,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. “He has shown that he has what it takes to compete at this level. Miguel’s progression gives our younger players the vision to see how the pathway to the first team can be completed.”

Our first @stlcityacademy goal ✅

Our second homegrown player ✅



Congrats, @MiggyCity! pic.twitter.com/cqUmUbKr50 — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) February 21, 2023

The midfielder was born and raised in St. Louis. In 2022, he split time between CITY2 and the Academy.

Perez also traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in January with CITY SC for pre-season training. He appeared in scrimmages against Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF during training.

This is the team's second MLS Homegrown contract signing. CITY SC signed Columbia, Illinois native Caden Glover on Jan. 9 to a five-year deal that runs through the 2027 MLS season.

Glover, 15, played for the United States Youth National team and made three starts in four international friendlies during the Under-15 April camp and participated in the CITY2 program.

In 2022, he took part in the MLS NEXT Fest where he recorded a goal and an assist in three matches with St. Louis CITY Academy U-17s team.

CITY SC is set to play its first game on Saturday, Feb. 25. The team's first home game will be at CityPark on March 4.