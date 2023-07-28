Club América beat St. Louis CITY SC 4-0 in Leagues Cup match

ST. LOUIS — In the first Leagues Cup match at CityPark in St. Louis, CITY SC fell to Club América 4-0 Thursday night.
In the 5th minute, Club América's Henry Martin scored the first goal of the match giving the club a 1-0 lead.
After the half, Julián Quiñones and Kevin Álvarez both scored in a three-minute span to push Club América's lead to three.
In the 77th minute, Alejandro Zendejas scored the team's fourth and final goal of the match.
CITY SC went 0-2 in the Leagues Cup, knocking them out of the group stage in their first appearance. They lost their first match against Columbus Crew 2-1.
"It's disappointing," head coach Bradley Carnell said. "If I can understand you properly, correctly, it's disappointing to get knocked out of an elimination, and especially playing here at CityPark with a great atmosphere and great fans,"
As the League Cup continues, St. Louis will head to their break earlier than expected.
"Now that we are out, we have a week off. I think that's going to be good for us, and we'll try to rest as well as possible and come with a fresh mind and body. Then we'll get back to the league again," Eduard Löwen said.
The team will return to regular-season action in MLS on top of the Western Conference. Their first game after the break will be against Austin FC on Aug. 20 at CityPark.
Want more local sports delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the 5 On Your Side Sports Plus newsletter.