Club América beat St. Louis CITY SC 4-0 in Leagues Cup match

CITY SC will return to regular-season action against Austin FC on Aug. 20 at CityPark.

ST. LOUIS — In the first Leagues Cup match at CityPark in St. Louis, CITY SC fell to Club América 4-0 Thursday night.

In the 5th minute, Club América's Henry Martin scored the first goal of the match giving the club a 1-0 lead.

After the half, Julián Quiñones and Kevin Álvarez both scored in a three-minute span to push Club América's lead to three.

In the 77th minute, Alejandro Zendejas scored the team's fourth and final goal of the match.

CITY SC went 0-2 in the Leagues Cup, knocking them out of the group stage in their first appearance. They lost their first match against Columbus Crew 2-1.

"It's disappointing," head coach Bradley Carnell said. "If I can understand you properly, correctly, it's disappointing to get knocked out of an elimination, and especially playing here at CityPark with a great atmosphere and great fans,"

As the League Cup continues, St. Louis will head to their break earlier than expected.

"Now that we are out, we have a week off. I think that's going to be good for us, and we'll try to rest as well as possible and come with a fresh mind and body. Then we'll get back to the league again," Eduard Löwen said.

The team will return to regular-season action in MLS on top of the Western Conference. Their first game after the break will be against Austin FC on Aug. 20 at CityPark.