A look at St. Louis CITY SC's goal of the year

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Eduard Löwen's goal on Saturday left many shocked and quickly became the talk of Major League Soccer.

David Beckham is one of the greatest soccer players ever. He became famous for his ability to curve or bend his shots on the pitch.

"He was iconic in his day, we will try to duplicate, replicate," CITY SC's coach Bradley Carnell said.

They even made a movie 20 years ago called "Bend It Like Beckham" with the crescendo moment being a similar goal to Bechkam's move.

Fast forward to Saturday night in St. Louis against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

It has become one of the most talked about sports moments of the spring, and certainly one of the most famous CITY SC goals we have seen.

It has a little bit of everything: star power and even a motion picture flair to it.

Eduard Löwen from 44 yards away scores for CITY SC.

After Löwen finished up sprints at practice, 5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano asked if he could do it again.

"You tell me if we had you try this again, how many times would it take?" Cusumano asked.

"That's a good question. I think it would be very tough to do that. I mean exactly like in the game, it will be very hard but I will try my best," Löwen said.

"Would you say under five tries?" Cusumano asked.

"If I do it under five tries I will be happy with that," Löwen said.

The first try was a goal, but not like Saturday. The second try had the same outcome.

But on his third try, he was golden.

In St. Louis, we don't call it "Bend It Like Beckham" but "Bend It Like Löwen."