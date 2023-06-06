Ticket prices up for CITY SC-Inter Miami matchup after Messi news

Messi's new team, Inter Miami, is set to visit St. Louis on July 15, but it's not a sure thing he will play.

ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer got a major boost Wednesday when Lionel Messi announced he would be making the move to the league and Inter Miami.

He said in the interviews Wednesday that some final details still need to be worked out, but that he has made the call to “continue my path” in Miami.

“After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way,” Messi said.

Now that a move to MLS is a reality for Messi, many are looking to the schedule to see when he could make his debut. With Miami making a trip to CityPark in July, it is possible Messi could be on the pitch, but it's a bit of a longshot.

While things still need to be determined, there are a few dates to know.

The first is June 30. That's when Messi's current contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires, according to soccer news website Goal.com.

The second is July 5. That is when MLS's secondary transfer window opens.

Miami is set to visit St. Louis on July 15, so Messi could be on Miami's roster by then. But the chances of him playing are relatively low, according to reports.

The Athletic said Miami could be targeting a July 21 debut for Messi in the team's home match against Cruz Azul, while Philadelphia Inquirer soccer reporter Jonathan Tannenwald tweeted MLS sources told him to expect a debut in August.

Although the likelihood of Messi playing in St. Louis on July 15 is relatively low, that hasn't kept fans from scooping up tickets. According to listings on MLS ticket partner Seat Geek, the cheapest ticket for the July 15 game was $195 as of Wednesday afternoon. That is more than twice the price of any other game.

Next season's MLS schedule has not been set, so it's unclear when St. Louis soccer fans might get a chance to see Messi play in person.