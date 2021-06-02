'This is soccer city USA': MLS commissioner visits new St. Louis stadium

"It's about more than a game. It's about the community as well, and I'm looking forward to having people from all over the region together rooting on City SC."

ST. LOUIS — As the dump trucks roll in and the cranes move the necessary pieces around, it's hard to imagine what was in the place of St. Louis' newest stadium just a few years ago.

"You know I'm really impressed, the size and scale of it is overwhelming and we're walking underneath a road that's been there for a while," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in awe of the new stadium in progress.

For 24 years Garber has been visiting stadium sites, he said aside from the gorgeous new layout, there was something else about City SC that stood out.

"It was the first time I've had a woman who was a project manager running me through a stadium site, and it was really cool," he said.

Led by all women, City SC has made it a goal to include everyone on this project no matter their race or gender. From the builders to the staff, and even the fans. CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz said that was a top priority.

"Very important, and that was definitely a key metric that we had," Kindle Betz said.

Because the goal remains the same, make St. Louis City SC accessible to anybody who wants to get involved.

"I'm excited about bringing together the community. Like we always said, it's about more than a game. It's about the community as well, and I'm looking forward to having people from all over the region together rooting on City SC," Kindle Betz said.