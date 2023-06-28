MLS, Marvel limited-edition gear unveiled, CITY SC drop now available

Fans can order the top from the STL CITY App or purchase at CITY Pavilion.

ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer, Adidas and Marvel unveiled Captain America-themed warm-up tops as part of the Super Hero-inspired collection.

The limited-edition tops will be worn during pre-match at select MLS matches during the 2023 season. For the All-Star Game on July 19, the game ball will also be Avengers themed.

Avengers-inspired tops will drop in August as part of the League and Continental Tire's efforts to raise funds during Kick Childhood Cancer Awareness month in September, according to MLS.

St. Louis CITY SC released their pre-match top with the Captain America pattern, inspired by his shield. The CITY crest is highlighted in bronze, as well as the Marvel and Adidas patches.

This pre-match top is covered in a Captain America pattern inspired by his shield. On your left, the CITY crest in bronze. And the the @Marvel x Adidas patch caps everything off.



— St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) June 28, 2023

The first part of the collection dropped on June 22 with Avengers-themed warm-up pants and a jacket.

You can find all the MLS x Marvel collaborations at mlsstore.com. Fans can also order from the STL CITY App or purchase at CITY Pavilion.

CITY SC sits in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 10-7-2, 32 points overall. The team snapped their four-game winless streak on June 24 with a 2-1 win against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Colorado Rapids will head to CityPark for their match against CITY SC on Saturday, July 1.

CITY SC's Roman Bürki and Tim Parker were named to the 2023 MLS All-Star Roster Tuesday.

CITY SC are one of seven teams in MLS to have two all-star selections. This is both Bürki and Parker's first selection to an MLS All-Star Game.